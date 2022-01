Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Berzerk Studio have announced a February 14, 2022 release date for retro action adventure Infernax on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This is a game that notably claims to combine Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Castlevania II, and copious gore, and it is launching on Valentine’s Day. You play as the great knight Alcedor, who comes home to find a curse has corrupted the land, so now you’re going to use your mace and shield to set things right, one clobbered monster at a time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO