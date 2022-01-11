ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cal Poly Pomona shifts to remote classes to begin spring semester

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyJHE_0di5vndU00
Cal Poly Library entrance | Photo courtesy of Victorrocha via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Cal Poly Pomona Monday became the latest university to announce it is temporarily shifting to remote instruction to begin the spring semester due to surging COVID-19 cases.

According to University President Soraya M. Coley, the first three weeks of the semester, which begins Jan. 22, will be held remotely. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Feb. 12.

“We held out hope that we would be able to kick off the semester in a primarily in-person modality,” Coley wrote in a campus email. “We anticipate that 70 percent of our classes will be in-person for the spring semester. Truly, so much of the Cal Poly Pomona experience depends on the opportunity to engage directly with one another. That said, our ongoing commitment to health and safety necessitates the temporary delay in our in- person teaching and learning.”

All eligible students and staff will be required to receive a COVID vaccine booster shot to take part in in-person classes once they resume, per a California State University policy.

Various other universities have also opted to temporarily shift to remote learning to begin classes, including USC, UCLA, UC Irvine, Cal State Long Beach and Cal State Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy