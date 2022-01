All Jimmy Garoppolo has done as a 49er is win. We can debate the manner in which he has won, his overall limitations and his constant health issues, but the win-loss record speaks for itself. After leading the 49ers to a 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Garoppolo is now 36-15 as a starter, including his 3-1 record in the playoffs.

