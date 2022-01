Beijing on Tuesday pushed back against claims from Canberra that a detained Australian writer was being arbitrarily held and not receiving adequate medical support despite his declining health. Chinese-born Australian Yang Jun has been accused by Beijing of espionage and is facing a trial which started last year behind closed doors. But the Australian foreign minister said in a radio interview that Yang was being held arbitrarily, and that Canberra was increasingly concerned about his well-being. "We are concerned about his health and we've been consistently clear that he needs to be provided with the necessary treatment for both his physical and his mental health," Marise Payne said Tuesday.

HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO