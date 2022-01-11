Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region – EMSC

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early December,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United Airlines said late on Monday the current U.S. 5G wireless rollout plan would negatively impact an estimated 1.25 million United passengers and at least 15,000 flights annually and urged President Joe Biden’s administration to take action. U.S. airlines warn 5G interference could compromise key...
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Lithium prices are set to surge again in the June half, spurred by a jump in China’s production of electric vehicle batteries and project delays due to COVID-19, Australian lithium miner Allkem said on Tuesday. Allkem, with mines in Argentina and Australia, predicted that lithium...
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was...
PARIS (Reuters) -The number of people with COVID-19 in French hospitals rose by 888 to 25,775, the health ministry said on Monday, the biggest one-day increase since early November 2020 – before the start of the country’s vaccination campaign. The last time the number of COVID patients was...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s CATL launched a new brand called EVOGO to offer battery swapping services, the company said on Tuesday. The battery giant will select 10 Chinese cities to offer EVOGO services, which will allow consumers to swap a battery pack from their vehicle in one minute, said Chen Weifeng, General Manager of CAES, a subsidiary of CATL.
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia on Tuesday suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus...
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck near Idyllwild in Riverside County Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor hit at 11:39 p.m., about 6 miles from the Idyllwild-Pine Cove area in the San Jacinto Mountains. The quake, which was also about 10 miles from Valle Vista, 13 miles from Palm Springs and 37 […]
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said on Tuesday, predicting contagions stoked by the variant will wane in a week. The fastest country to roll out...
