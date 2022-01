Newswise — PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA [January 10, 2022] — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients®: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). GVHD is a complication that occurs after a donor stem cell or bone marrow (a.k.a. hematopoietic) transplant—which is used to cure some types of blood cancers. One goal of donor hematopoietic cell transplants is for the donor’s immune cells to attack the cancerous cells, an important contributor to achieving a cure. When GVHD occurs, the transplanted donor cells attack the patient’s healthy body tissues, causing mild or severe symptoms. Incidences of acute and chronic GVHD continue to be significant in the United States, in particular with the increasing use of incompletely-matched donors—meaning the healthy cells are donated from a someone who is not a perfect tissue-type (also known as HLA) match.[1]

CANCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO