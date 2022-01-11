Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. This January, we’re looking to museums and restaurants to satiate our cravings for activity. Manhattan welcomed Casa Dani, from Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia, to Hudson Yards—a not-to-miss addition to the city’s culinary scene. And down in Washington, D.C., Lebanese restaurant Ilili opens its second location. Over in Aspen, the North Face x Gucci pop-up is getting buzzy, and in a couple of weekends near Miami, it’s off to the races with the Pegasus World Cup horse races on January 29. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in January’s edition of What to Wear, Where.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO