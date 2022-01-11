Collection

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Mower
In a crypt, by candlelight. The sound of hobnail boots on cobbles. The strains of a harp being played somewhere in the depths of an unseen tunnel. The bell of St. Pancras Church tolling the quarter hour above. The spectacle summoned by John Skelton cast its fully creepy spell...

The Independent

Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men

Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week....
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Colorful in a Tropical-Printed Caftan and Neutral-Colored Rothy’s Mary Jane Flats

Paris Hilton rides a camel in style. The entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her vacationing in Dubai and saddled upon a camel. For her festive ensemble, Hilton opted for a tropical-printed, multicolored caftan and pants set that perfectly matched her vibe. Under, she popped on a black tank top for a touch of color contrast. The caftan’s flowy demeanor matched the pant’s loose-fit for a modern look. She accessorized with a pair of black and brown aviators and a pink scarf tied around her head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When...
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum closes Prada’s menswear show at Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Goldblum closed Prada’s menswear show at the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (16 January).The Italian luxury fashion house showcased its latest autumn/winter 2022 menswear collection during the event. It was the second physical runway show to be held by Prada since designer Raf Simons joined the fashion house in 2020.Goldblum walked down the runway in a black overcoat with bands of fluffy faux fur. The 69-year-old actor emerged from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along.Actor Kyle MacLachlan opened the fashion event by walking the runway in front of...
The Independent

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91. Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has operated a textile company since 1881, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. The Italian daily Corriere said he had been hospitalized for hip surgery. Cerutti inherited the family business, based in the city of Biella in the Piedmont region, at age 20 upon his father’s death in 1950. He launched his first menswear company, Hitman, in 1957 near Milan...
Alexander Mcqueen
Vivienne Westwood
Variety

How Yearbooks Helped Costume Designer Mark Bridges Style ‘Licorice Pizza’

To craft the looks of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” costume designer and frequent collaborator Mark Bridges turned to references including high school yearbooks and store catalogs that showed how middle-class residents of the San Fernando Valley might have looked in 1973. “The yearbooks would verify we were on the right track and were incredibly valuable. I’m kind of a method costume designer,” Bridges jokes of his approach, which also had him leafing through offerings from Sears and Montgomery Ward. Alana Haim plays Alana, a 25- year-old who still lives with her parents and sisters and embodies the period with her extremely...
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: JW Anderson, Tod’s, Brunello Cucinelli + More Debut Collections in Milan

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. The Party Goes on for JW Anderson Despite In-Person Show Cancellation MILAN: JW Anderson unveiled its collection with a spirited video on Sunday during Milan Fashion Week Men’s after the...
Vogue Magazine

Nicholas Daley’s Mulberry Collaboration Is a Joyous Ode to Community

Anyone lucky enough to have attended one of Nicholas Daley’s presentations or fashion shows will know that music is almost as much a part of the Daley experience as his desirable, craft-centric clothes. This might mean an actual jazz quartet playing the tuba and handheld sakara drums while walking the runway, or an afterparty headlined by iconic dub and reggae musicians like Dennis Bovell and Linton Kwesi Johnson, or even the colors of the legendary jazz label Blue Note’s logo woven into the garments themselves.
Footwear News

Gucci to Release More NFTs, This Time With Superplastic’s Animated Celebrities

Gucci is moving more into the metaverse with a slate of new NFT releases next month. The Italian luxury brand is teaming up with animated celebrity and digital collectibles creator Superplastic to unveil SuperGucci, a three-part drop including NFTs and ceramic artworks. The project will also include Superplastic’s animated celebrity artists Janky and Guggimon in the Gucci Vault. A bespoke three-part series, this first SuperGucci release will offer 10 exclusive NFTs, each accompanied by a ceramic sculpture handmade in Italy and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic that will go on sale Feb. 1. For the launch, the two animated celebs (Janky and Guggimon)...
The Independent

K-Way windbreaker brand taps hip new market with R&D line

K-way, the Franco-Italian brand synonymous with windbreaker, is stepping into luxury fashion with its first live runway show ever on the closing day of Milan Fashion Week. The Milan-based brand has been edging into the space with collaborations for such fashion houses as Fendi and YSL, DSquard2 and Comme des Garcons But it is also seeking its own profile in the streetwear/sportswear scene under designer Monica Gamerboni. The combined men’s and women’s collection for next fall and winter that was shown Monday uses high-end materials — including upcycled sheepskin treated and colored — for vibrant jackets and trousers...
Indy100

TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois becomes face of Gucci X The North Face collab

TikTok famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has become the new face of the campaign for a Gucci and The North Face collaboration.Francis Bourgeois rose to prominence on TikTok for his enthusiastic videos about trains and trainspotting.He has 2.1 million followers on the social media platform and has celebrity fans including Joe Jonas and Thierry Henry.Now, Bourgeois’s hobby has taken him to even greater heights as he is front a campaign for designer fashion brands Gucci and The North Face.Footage of the advert was posted by fashion Instagram account Highsnobiety and features the 21-year-old as a train conductor. ...
Vogue Magazine

Forget French Girl Chic. Designer Vanessa Seward Has Written the Book on La Gentlewoman

The mythic Parisienne has been idolized, exploited, debunked, deconstructed, and revived with such fervor and frequency that it’s no wonder Vanessa Seward has turned to a different archetype for her first book. Debuting in French to start, La Guide de la Gentlewoman explores how the designer views femininity, relationships, and personal style as a push-and-pull between outward performance and inner insecurities—and what we can do to arrive at a more realistic equilibrium. Seward, who spent years in the studios of Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, joined Azzaro as creative director, and found success reinterpreting ’70s bourgeois codes for her namesake label (supported by A.P.C.’s Jean Touitou), says the project allowed her to relate her experiences indirectly and with a certain lightness.
Vogue Magazine

Michael Kors Teams Up With Emerging Brand Ashya on a Line of Handbags—Shop It Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Few names are as synonymous with American fashion as Michael Kors. And with the brand celebrating its 40th anniversary, looking back on his first years in the business made the designer feel extra reflective about what it means, in particular, to be a new designer in the big city. Hence, Michael Kors’ new partnership with Ashya, a small Brooklyn-based label, dreamt up to offer a sort of platform to the masses.
Vogue Magazine

“I’ve Never Felt More Creative”—JW Anderson Gives Us Genderless Avatars, a Pigeon Clutch, and More for Fall 2022

“It is incredibly disappointing not to be in Milan,” said Jonathan Anderson: “I was really excited about it.” Yet speaking from London before Sunday’s Milan-scheduled debut of JW Anderson, he is pragmatically phlegmatic. Thanks to Omicron, Anderson has pivoted: instead of showing in the Italian fashion capital live, his fall 2022 menswear collection, which will be presented alongside pre-fall womenswear, was today shot in a London nightclub. And the designer will defer until June’s spring 2023 Milan menswear week what had been anticipated as a second Italian landmark chapter in the evolution of JW Anderson following his 2017 show at Pitti.
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDAntonio Marras Men's Fall 2022Vien Men's Fall 2022MSGM Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the hit...
Vogue Magazine

It’s Big, Baggy Sweater Season—17 Oversized Knits to Shop Now

During the last few years, oversized sweaters have evolved from a mere trend reserved for pantless Gen Zers who wore them like dresses to a wardrobe staple with much more polish. Many of us amassed a collection of voluminous cozy pieces during our stay-at-home days, whether a balloon-sleeved number or a knee-grazing tunic. Now, nearly two years later, we’re discovering so many ways to bring those relaxed elements into our everyday lives—no matter the occasion.
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
Vogue Magazine

Unpacking the Twee Fashion Craze Taking Over TikTok

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If Tumblr defined an entire generation with ripped tights, messy liner, Dr. Martens, and the idolization of icons like Skins’ Effy Stonem, then twee was its feminine, artsy sister that peaked in 2014. Oversized collars, printed A-line dresses, Mary Jane flats, colorful tights, and layered cardigans built the bulk of twee, with Zooey Deschanel standing in as the unofficial queen while Wes Anderson movies and indie music flew high as the unofficial flags.
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Talks Clothes That “Let Me Be Me” at Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan After-Party

Late on Saturday night at a dinner for around 40 people in Milan’s Martini Bar, Colson Baker and Domenico Dolce proposed a toast. It was to celebrate a headline-making engagement that had just gone down a storm. Because the engagement wasn’t the one you might be thinking of, however, there was no question that we drank anything but Prosecco. The toast and the dinner we’d just finished was to celebrate that afternoon’s highly-collaborative menswear show at which the fall 2022 menswear collection by Dolce & Gabbana had shared the Teatro Metropole runway with Machine Gun Kelly (Baker’s high-caliber stage name). As Vogue Runway’s review recounted, it was a blast.
Vogue Magazine

Looking for Things to Do? Here’s Where to Go in January (and What to Wear)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Not long ago, you might have found yourself all dressed up with nowhere to go. Or, more likely, you weren’t dressed up at all. But that was then, and this is now. This January, we’re looking to museums and restaurants to satiate our cravings for activity. Manhattan welcomed Casa Dani, from Michelin-starred chef Dani Garcia, to Hudson Yards—a not-to-miss addition to the city’s culinary scene. And down in Washington, D.C., Lebanese restaurant Ilili opens its second location. Over in Aspen, the North Face x Gucci pop-up is getting buzzy, and in a couple of weekends near Miami, it’s off to the races with the Pegasus World Cup horse races on January 29. More on all of these—plus outfit suggestions!—in January’s edition of What to Wear, Where.
