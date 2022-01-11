Single-digit wind chills expected as Philadelphia weather plunges into deep freeze

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Bundle up, Philadelphia.

Meteorologists say that conditions in the next two days in some areas of the Delaware Valley could include the coldest weather in the last couple of years, after what NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Krystal Klei said is an "arctic blast of cold air that's parked over us for the next couple of days here."

"As we go through tonight," she warns, "It's only going to get worse."

Krystal forecasted a low of 18 degrees for Monday night, but she said wind chills could plummet into mid-single digits in the city.

"More like about five, six degrees near Philadelphia, so it's gonna feel really cold tomorrow morning," Krystal said. She expected highs to rise to about 23 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

"Plenty of sunshine, but with those winds, it's just going to be cutting, feeling like the low teens in the afternoon."

High temperatures are expected to vary between the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday and the mid-20s on Saturday.