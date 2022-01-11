ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Outrage! MAGA riot convicts get less jail than non-violent drug users

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after the January 6th insurrection, the majority of...

www.msnbc.com

Newswest9.com

Why are people convicted in the January 6th riot not getting longer sentences?

HOUSTON — Why are the people convicted in the January 6th riot not getting sentenced to significant prison time?. The answer comes down to several factors. Politico has created a database of every sentence so far in the Capitol riot. More than 700 people have been arrested so far, and the FBI is still searching for more. Of those, just over 70 have been sentenced.
HOUSTON, TX
Iola Register

Poll: Less than half of GOP say 1/6 siege was violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons. Video cameras...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Meet the first Trump fan indicted for sedition, an anti-Obama zealot

In the highest level indictment to date in the January 6th probe, federal prosecutors have charged far-right militia leaders with “seditious conspiracy” for plotting to stop Biden’s election win with force. In this special report, MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber digs deeper into how Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes started the organization with backlash to Obama and calls for “preparing for war."Jan. 14, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Violent conservatives target a Black U.S. attorney, sending a chilling message

A recent CNN report highlighted the racist threats leveled against Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts. The Senate confirmed her in December with the help of Vice President Kamala Harris, whose tie-breaking vote gave Rollins the backing she needed to overcome uniform Republican opposition. Rollins was sworn in Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

