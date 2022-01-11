How to watch the CFP National Championship tonight, Alabama vs. Georgia live stream, TV channel, time, odds

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 college football National Champions from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alabama comes into tonight’s game looking for another National Championship after knocking off Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a win over Michigan and will look for some revenge in the ‘Natty’.

This is what everybody has been waiting for, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#3 Georgia vs #1 Alabama

When: Monday, January 10

Monday, January 10 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Alabama vs. Georgia (-2.5)

O/U: 52.5

