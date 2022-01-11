ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer promises a world of adventure

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
So a little-known game called Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out in a couple of weeks, and it might just be 2022’s first sleeper hit.

Snark aside, the latest installment in Nintendo’s long-running series is sure to be one of the biggest games of the year. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will send prospective trainers into the Hisui region where things are, well, not strictly modern. Gathering and crafting are huge parts of the game, as they’ll be the primary means to attain Poké Balls.

Check out the new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus for yourself below. Nintendo insists that it’s reimagining the series on a grand scale, which isn’t hard to believe with how impressive it looks in motion.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus also had a dazzling features trailer on Friday, so it seems Nintendo is keen on kicking the hype train into high gear as we near its Jan. 24 release date. Safe bet that it ends up as one of the best Nintendo Switch games around, given how solid the past few entries were. In particular, 2021 was a stand-out year for Pokémon, and it doesn’t look like that momentum will be slowing down anytime soon.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

