Two California prisoners suspected of killing cellmates
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates...keyt.com
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates...keyt.com
if you're serving life for murder and you know you're never going to get out those people have no reason not to kill anybody else in there that irritates them in any manner... the people that are serving life should not be with the other inmates that are short timers
and the governor loves releasing them into our society
Comments / 7