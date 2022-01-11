ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Two California prisoners suspected of killing cellmates

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates...

keyt.com

Comments / 7

THE FINAL WORD
5d ago

if you're serving life for murder and you know you're never going to get out those people have no reason not to kill anybody else in there that irritates them in any manner... the people that are serving life should not be with the other inmates that are short timers

Reply
3
BK S
7d ago

and the governor loves releasing them into our society

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday. "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Susanville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Susanville, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Folsom, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

North Korea says it fired tactical guided missiles in latest test

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired tactical guided missiles on Monday, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of recent tests that highlighted its evolving missile programs amid stalled denuclearization talks. The missile test was the North’s fourth in 2022, with two previous launches...
MILITARY
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate is expected to kick off Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy