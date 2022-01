PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It started as snow, then turned into freezing rain, but now the Philadelphia region is dealing with the wind on Monday. Lingering effects from Sunday’s potent winter storm will continue in the area. A few scattered snow showers are possible through this evening. The snow showers won’t amount to much other than an additional dusting as drier air starts filtering back into the region. High pressure will start to build across the Northeast leading to a tight pressure gradient. As this occurs, the main weather threat becomes a prolonged period of gusty winds. Winds are expected to gust between...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO