Rolls Royce hit record high sales during the pandemic

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO