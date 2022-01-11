Rolls Royce hit record high sales during the pandemic

Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.The Manchester-based company, previously called The Hut Group, saw under-pressure shares fall by a further 8% as it also warned over lower-than-expected profit margins for 2021 due to currency movements and rising costs.THG said it expects sales growth to slow to between 22% and 25% over 2022, down from 37.9% in 2021, as it comes up against tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, as well as record...
