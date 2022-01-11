ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs sag on Wall Street woes, worker shortages

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog and live cattle futures closed lower on Monday, pressured by declines on Wall Street along with slowdowns at slaughterhouses due to worker shortages, traders said. CME February live cattle futures settled down 1.075 cents at 136.250 cents per pound,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Swine fever-hit Philippines sees 'substantial' growth in hog population

MANILA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines' swine inventory increased by about 700,000 heads over the last 12 months owing to a repopulation programme, following two years of declines due to African swine fever outbreaks, an agriculture official said on Tuesday. The inventory has risen to 9.8 million heads, from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Germany plans state animal welfare label on meat in shops -minister

HAMBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s new government plans this year to introduce proposals for a state system to label meat in shops produced with improved animal welfare, German agriculture minister Cem Oezdemir said on Tuesday. The proposal is part of the coalition agreement for Germany’s new government which...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Oil hits 7-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices traded at the highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, in part on hopes of a global economic recovery ramping up demand. Analysts are also watching the corporate earnings season that is under way, with hopes that firms can match their stellar performances last year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
Agriculture Online

Algeria hikes purchase price of wheat and barley from farmers

CAIRO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Algeria will raise the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security, the presidency said in a statement on Sunday. The price for durum will increase to 6,000 dinars ($43.08) per quintal (100 kg) from 4,500 dinars,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China Dec crude oil throughput down 2.1% y/y - Stats bureau

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China 2021 crude oil throughput up 4.3% year-on-year at 703.55 million tonnes, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released on Monday. * China December crude oil throughput down 2.1% year-on-year at 58.73 million tonnes - Stats bureau. * China December power generation down 2.1% year-on-year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's 2021 pork output leaps 29% on year - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's 2021 pork output jumped 29% from the previous year to 52.96 million tonnes, official data showed on Monday, recouping most of the production lost during a devastating outbreak of African swine fever two years before. Annual output was just below the 53.4 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Cme#Livestock#Reuters#Stonex#Usda#Canadian
Agriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by rainfall, according to agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios on Monday. Still, the pace of harvesting is ahead of last year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Key indicators in the growing value of American farmland

David Muth of Alternative Equity Advisors recently spoke at the 2022 Land Investment Expo about the asset classes in farmland investments and the farm market. He points to inflation, population, and digitization as key indications of growing land value. Muth started by looking at the 2021 National Land Report. In...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle, hog futures mixed to end the week

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher adjusting spreads. February live cattle closed $.97 higher at $137.97 and April live cattle closed $1.15 higher at $142.12. March feeders were $.35 lower at $166.37 and April feeder cattle were $.12 lower at $170.35. It was...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures ease on outlook for rain to aid South America crops

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slumped on Friday to their lowest price in more than a week under continued pressure from forecasts for rain in dry South American growing areas, analysts said. Soybean futures have retreated about 3% since reaching July highs a week...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 1-2 cents, soy even to up 2 cents, wheat down 4-5 cents,

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Notice: Markets will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Markets will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. WHEAT - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Wheat fell overnight, poised for a third session lower as stronger global production assessments ease supply concerns, though dryness across the U.S. Plains region limits losses. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract found technical resistance at its 100-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is aimed at a 2% drop, its third consecutive week lower. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has started purchasing milling wheat expected to be sourced from South America and the Black Sea region in an international tender, European traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 4-1/4 cents at $7.42-1/2 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 8-1/4 cents lower at $7.51-1/2 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat lost 10-1/4 cents to $8.85-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures traded just above even overnight as traders weighed forecasts for rain in parts of Argentina that could rejuvenate beleaguered crops in the region. * The most-active corn contract held near its 50-day moving average overnight. * For the week, the contract is poised for a 2.9% loss, its first of the new year. * Anticipated rainfall across parts of Argentina in the coming week should aid developing corn crops in the region, though forecasters say more is needed. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.89-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Even to up 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans traded near even overnight after the week's second big sell-off the day prior, pressured by forecasts for rain across parts of South America that could bolster parched crops in the region. * For the week, the most-active soybean contract is poised to fall 2.25%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended Nov. 5, 2021. * China's soybean imports in 2021 fell to 96.52 million tonnes, down 3.8% from 100.33 million tonnes in 2020, the first annual drop since 2018, customs data showed, depressed by weakening demand from its massive livestock sector. * Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a six-year low. * March soybeans last traded 1-3/4 cents higher at $13.79 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Break in Corn Prices Sends Cattle Higher

With the onset of weaker corn prices, the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts have seen a modest rally in their contracts. The cattle contracts are delighted to see the corn market’s regression, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying into Thursday afternoon. Upon seeing China from Thursday’s export report, the lean hog market isn’t as impressed with the day and is trending lower.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina grains exchange trims soybean planting area on dry weather

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange trimmed its forecast for the country's 2021/22 soybean planting area by 100,000 hectares to a total 16.4 million hectares due to dry weather, which it said would lead it to cut its production forecast. "This adjustment to the (planting)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/2022 soy crop estimate cut by yet another private forecaster

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Yet another private sector forecaster cut estimates for Brazil's soybean crop in the 2021/2022 season on Thursday citing a drought that will dramatically reduce yields in states like Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul. Agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, which started a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina drought to cause $2.9 bln hit to grains farmers, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's current period of drought will have a $2.93 billion impact to the country's grains farmers, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday after it sharply cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soybean and corn harvests due to recent dry weather. The Rosario exchange slashed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China 2021 meat imports fall 5.4% to 9.38 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 14 (Reuters) - China's meat imports in 2021 fell 5.4% from the year before, customs data showed on Friday, as a surge in the domestic supply of pork reduced demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy