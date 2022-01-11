ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid sick days causing business breakdowns around the country

Workers sick from Covid are causing businesses to operate...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Omicron surge causes staffing issues around the nation

The latest surge of the coronavirus pandemic has businesses across the country scrambling to keep their doors open. Hospitalizations rise rapidly in kids too young for COVID shots; plus more virus updates. Virus updates: Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 have soared in recent weeks; FDA shortens timing of Moderna...
CNBC

Bill Gates: Once the omicron variant passes, Covid will be more like the seasonal flu

Covid's omicron variant is currently tearing through the U.S. and the rest of the world at a record-breaking pace — but Bill Gates sees hope on the horizon. Once the current surge abates, countries can expect to see "far fewer cases" through the rest of 2022, Gates wrote on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A with Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh. Once that happens, Gates continued, Covid can most likely "be treated more like seasonal flu."
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
The Independent

Covid variants: How many strains are in circulation and causing concern around the world?

With the world already battling to bring high rates of infection from the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 under control this winter, news of the emergence of another new strain of the coronavirus in southern France has been met with dismay.Dubbed B.1.640.2 or IHU (after Marseille’s IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, where it is being studied), this latest variant - like Omicron - carries multiple mutations, 46 compared to its rival’s 32, many of which are located in its spike protein, the component of the virus’s structure responsible for gaining entry to human cells.However, given that IHU was first...
CNBC

China's zero-Covid policy could deal another blow to global supply chains, Moody's says

Supply chain disruptions are being prolonged driven largely by China's strict zero-Covid policy, according to an economist from Moody's Analytics. China's zero-Covid policy "really does increase the downside risks for material improvement in supply chains," said Katrina Ell, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific. She noted there will be "important ramifications...
industryglobalnews24.com

Countries Around the World Begin Taxing Unvaccinated Individuals

Governments around the world have been taking several measures to urge their citizens to get vaccinated for the Covid-19. Initially, governments promoted vaccines with softer campaigns but now some have even started imposing taxes on those who refuse the jabs. On Tuesday, Quebec announced that it would be imposing cash...
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CNBC

The top 10 companies for workers of color, according to employee reviews

Job opportunities abound in today's tight labor market, and workers have more information than ever at their fingertips to find a company they'll enjoy working for. One aspect job-seekers are looking into are the commitments companies are making in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. To that end,...
