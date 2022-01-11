ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LA’s Industrial Market Escalates Amid Record Demand

By Greg Cornfield
Commercial Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report underscores just how frenetic Los Angeles’ industrial real estate market was by the end of 2021, and what that means for the rest of this year. The report from Newmark shows that the record demand for last-mile facilities remains pronounced, super charged by social distancing measures and increasing...

commercialobserver.com

wealthmanagement.com

Onshoring of Manufacturing Facilities to Drive Up Industrial Demand in the Midwest and Sunbelt Markets

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a black cloud hanging over the U.S. for nearly two years, it’s also had some silver linings. For one, the pandemic’s disruption of the global supply chain has triggered a renaissance in U.S. manufacturing, with many manufacturers expanding or onshoring production of high-value and essential products. This trend is bringing higher-paying jobs to many areas of the country, including communities that were economically devastated when factories closed during the push for offshoring decades ago.
REAL ESTATE
thedallasnews.net

Dextrin Market - Industry Overview, Potential Analysis, Supply And Rising Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Dextrin Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," The dextrin market size is expected to reach $4,032.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. Dextrin is a general term...
MARKETS
motor1.com

New van market grew by a fifth in 2021 amid rising EV demand

UK new van sales were up by more than a fifth in 2021 after manufacturers and dealers enjoyed the market’s best December since 2015. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed sales were almost identical to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic. In total, the...
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Realtors report record year amid hot housing market

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Last year was a record year for sales of existing homes in Southern Nevada, according to a report from Las Vegas Realtors. LVR reported that the total number of existing local homes, condos, townhomes and other residential properties sold in Southern Nevada during 2021 was 50,010. This is the first time the association reported more than 50,000 properties sold in a calendar year, breaking a previous record set in 2011 by nearly 2,000 sales.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Commercial Observer

Brightspire Leads $62M Acquisition Financing for SoHo Office Assets

KPG Funds has inked a $61.7 million debt package to acquire two office properties in SoHo, Commercial Observer can first report. Brightspire Capital provided a $46 million loan for KPG’s acquisition of 155 Spring Street while Thorofare Capital supplied $15.7 million of financing for 480 Broadway, also known as 40 Crosby.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Flexport CEO at NRF: Keep an Eye on West Coast Union Negotiations

“They just watched ocean carriers make a lot of money. They want to get paid too,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen said of the dockworkers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

Incorta Announces Record Company Growth and Momentum Amid Global Demand for Modern Data Analytics

Unified Data Analytics Leader Wraps Up 2021 with Record Customer Growth and Product Innovation; Announces New CFO and Advisory Board Member. Incorta, the Direct Data Platform™, today announced it achieved record company growth in 2021, reporting significant acceleration in revenue growth, unprecedented new and existing customer growth, major global expansion, and continued product innovation. The company also announced the hire of Rob Dillon as chief financial officer and the appointment of Jacques Nadeau, co-creator of Apache Arrow and co-founder of Dremio, to the Board of Advisors. Nadeau brings extensive knowledge and experience in open source software development and community relations, and will help guide Incorta’s future plans for innovation and open source contributions.
BUSINESS
Commercial Observer

AREP’s & Harrison Street Commit $1B to Data Center Development in NoVA

A joint venture between American Real Estate Partners and Harrison Street have committed $1 billion to develop 2.1 million square feet of data centers in Northern Virginia. The partners plan to develop six data centers across two campuses in what’s known as Data Center Alley, the world’s largest and most connected data center submarket, located in Ashburn and Arcola, Va. The planned centers will be delivered as powered shell buildings — with the exterior complete — rnaging from 265,000 to 440,000 square feet.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

CREFC 2022: Multifamily Will Continue to Soar Amid Interest Rate Hikes

Not even rising interest rates can slow down momentum for the red-hot multifamily housing sector. Lenders who spoke at CRE Finance Council’s annual Miami conference Tuesday noted that the Federal Reserve’s planned interest-rate hikes this year would only increase the need for rental apartments since it will drive up costs for homeownership.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

Marcus & Millichap Expands Multifamily Reach With Eisendrath Finance Group Buy

Marcus & Millichap has acquired Eisendrath Finance Group, a multifamily advisory platform led by industry veteran Brian Eisendrath, Commercial Observer can first report. As part of the acquisition — which closed this week — Eisendrath joins Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division as executive managing director, based in the company’s Los Angeles office.
ECONOMY
Commercial Observer

Tracking Remote Employees: How and Why Companies Are Doing It

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Mattel put its plastic foot in its mouth this past November. The toy giant caused controversy after a listing for a remote work-only position called...
SOFTWARE
Commercial Observer

Everyday Office Amenities Take Center Stage Amid COVID

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. For Jonathan Kaufman Iger, a lot of it is about balance. Tenants can no longer be taken for granted. The technological revolution, which allows workers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Paul Rahimian Talks Parkview Financial’s Record-Setting Year

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores in March 2020, many private real estate lenders made the decision to pause new loan originations and focus on their existing portfolios. However, some lenders marched on. Parkview Financial recently announced it had executed more than $1.2 billion in loan originations in 2021,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Las Vegas Herald

Global Industrial Enzymes Market to Grow with 7.34-GR from 2021-2027, Propelled by Rising Demand for Enzymes from the Food Industry

According to Renub Research report "Industrial Enzymes Market, Global Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity By Types, Company Analysis" the Global Industrial Enzymes Market is expected to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2027. Enzymes are proteins that catalyze chemical resistance. As such, enzymes have been extensively used to facilitate industrial processes and create products, and these enzymes are referenced as industrial enzymes. Industrial enzymes are also increasing since they are being used in the production of biofuel and biopolymers. Yeast and E. coli of enzyme engineering is a powerful way to obtain large amounts of enzyme for biocatalysis to replace traditional chemical processes.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Community Policy