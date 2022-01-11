LA’s Industrial Market Escalates Amid Record Demand

Unified Data Analytics Leader Wraps Up 2021 with Record Customer Growth and Product Innovation; Announces New CFO and Advisory Board Member. Incorta, the Direct Data Platform™, today announced it achieved record company growth in 2021, reporting significant acceleration in revenue growth, unprecedented new and existing customer growth, major global expansion, and continued product innovation. The company also announced the hire of Rob Dillon as chief financial officer and the appointment of Jacques Nadeau, co-creator of Apache Arrow and co-founder of Dremio, to the Board of Advisors. Nadeau brings extensive knowledge and experience in open source software development and community relations, and will help guide Incorta’s future plans for innovation and open source contributions.
