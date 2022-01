Five of the six Super Wild Card Weekend games have finished, leaving us with just one game left to fill out the divisional round: Cardinals at Rams. There are plenty of reasons to believe it should be a good one. The teams split their regular-season meetings, with each winning on the road. Both teams have had stretches of championship-level highs and maddening lows, and that extends to the quarterbacks, too. Kyler Murray simply hasn't been the same since returning from his mid-season injury. Matthew Stafford can make every throw in the book, but that sometimes gets him in trouble.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO