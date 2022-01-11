Man hit in the neck with pellet gun while driving in Gwinnett, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Random gunfire is terrorizing residents in one Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Police are investigating a series of shootings allegedly using pellet guns.

"I was like oh my goodness, I'm probably going to die," said Sean, who does not want us using his last name.

He says he and his fiancé were driving near Kilgore and Cross Roads with their windows down when something hit him in the neck.

A CT scan of his head and shoulders shows a bullet lodged nearly two inches into his body.

"Not twenty seconds turning out of the neighborhood, I was struck in the neck with a projectile. We had the windows in the vehicle down cruising," said Sean.

He could think about was making it to his wedding in two weeks. "Obviously I was terrified. Where it hit me, I'm not a medical person but I knew there was something real important in there. I reached my hand up and it was just covered in blood."

He tells us doctors recommended leaving the bullet wear it is, saying surgery might be too risky. "They have strongly urged that I do not do that at this point as it's too dangerous. It could be complicated to go and get it. The pellet right now is resting up against, at least what I'm told by doctors, it's resting up against my carotid artery and my internal jugular," he said. "It's an inch and a quarter or an inch and a half deep into my neck."

Gwinnett County Police received several reports of objects striking vehicles in the area on the same day Sean was hit. At least three other cars were allegedly struck by BB or pellet rounds, causing damage. One report says a possible pellet round left damage an inch in diameter that chipped away paint from the vehicle.

This all happened on the evening of Jan. 2.

Gwinnett County Police are investigating who is responsible. If you have any information, you can contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.