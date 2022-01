Although the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards from Nvidia won’t be officially launched until January 27, it appears some AIB partners and retailers are already preparing to fleece the graphics card-buying public for every available cent or penny. This state of affairs has already been widely reported, but there had been hope that a fresh injection of stock in the form of RTX 3050 boards and a new option at the premium end with the RTX 3090 Ti could have balanced things out a little in the market. Sadly, for gamers and PC builders that is not likely going to be the case.

