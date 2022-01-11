ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. supports Western African states' sanctions on Mali

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The United States supports sanctions added by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali, the State Department said on Monday, as the military junta there comes under pressure for trying to extend its hold on power.

“We also echo ECOWAS’s concern over the likely destabilizing impact of Russia-backed Wagner group forces in Mali,” spokesperson Ned Price added. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

'We don't want to isolate Mali', EU envoy says despite sanctions plan

DAKAR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union and partners do not intend to isolate Mali and its military-led government, the EU's special envoy to the Sahel said, calling for talks despite a plan to severely sanction the country for failing to organize elections. The Economic Community of West African...
POLITICS
AFP

Mali strongman open to dialogue despite 'inhumane' sanctions

Mali's strongman leader Assimi Goita said Monday Bamako remained open to dialogue after the West African bloc ECOWAS imposed stringent sanctions on the troubled Sahel country over delayed elections. "Even if we regret the illegitimate, illegal and inhumane nature of certain decisions, Mali remains open to dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States to find a consensus," Goita said on state TV. Goita did not detail how his regime would respond to the stringent sanctions.
POLITICS
kitco.com

Hummingbird Resources assessing impact of ECOWAS sanctions on Mali

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Hummingbird Resources is "evaluating the immediate risks" to its supply chain from economic sanctions imposed on Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the junior gold miner Hummingbird Resources said on Monday. Hummingbird owns the Yanfolila gold mine in Mali which was...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mali#Western African#West African#Ecowas#The State Department#Costas Pitas
mining.com

Barrick says Mali mines unaffected by ECOWAS sanctions

Barrick Gold, which owns Mali’s biggest gold mine complex Loulo-Gounkoto, said on Monday its mines in the country have “thus far not been affected” by sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States. Barrick said its mines had sufficient stocks and stores to continue operating...
INDUSTRY
WSOC Charlotte

Mali's junta deplores new sanctions imposed by regional bloc

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali's ruling junta on Monday condemned the new economic sanctions imposed by West African regional leaders after the coup leader announced a plan to delay new elections by four years. The new measures stepping up pressure on Col. Assimi Goita include the immediate...
AFRICA
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Maltese conservative Metsola becomes third woman to head EU parliament

BRUSSELS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Maltese lawmaker Roberta Metsola secured overwhelming support to become president of the European Parliament on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold the post for 20 years. Metsola succeeds Italian socialist David Sassoli in the mainly ceremonial role presiding over the 705-member parliament of...
POLITICS
AFP

Who supports Mali's junta?

Mali's military junta is urging people to take to the streets on Friday to protest regional sanctions, imposed over delayed elections in the Sahel state. The sanctions, which include border closures and a trade embargo, have the potential to cripple the economy of an already impoverished nation. But few inside Mali are openly critical of the state's military rulers. The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped economic and diplomatic sanctions on Mali on Sunday for the junta's failure to organise swift elections.
POLITICS
The Independent

US Navy nuclear submarine surfaces at Guam base

The US Navy has announced the arrival and departure of a ballistic missile submarine to Guam at the weekend. It said in a statement that the USS Nevada’s stop in Guam in the Western Pacific was a symbol of the United States’ commitment to the Inso-Pacific region. Guam itself is a US territory situated some 7,100 miles from the US West Coast, and within touching distance of the Philippines and China. “The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and allies in the region, demonstrating US capability, flexibility, readiness, and continuing commitment to Indo-Pacific regional security and stability,” a...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Biden admin clears out another controversial Trump holdover

In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
AFP

A year after arrest, Navalny says no 'regret' about return to Russia

The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
EUROPE
KTLA

North Korea fires short-range missiles into sea in 4th launch this month

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea Monday in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might during paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea likely fired two short-range […]
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy