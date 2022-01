These two are just racking up the charges, aren't they? New York State police say they busted two men Friday who had a whole plethora of illegal goods in their truck, including one of two ATVs that were reportedly stolen in the area. Did we also mention that the truck they were in was also reportedly stolen, so we really shouldn't refer to it as 'their truck'. Luckily, law enforcement was able to put an end to this crime spree which kind of sounds like something out of Dumb and Dumber.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO