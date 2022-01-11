ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer returning for fifth season with Fighting Irish

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsUM8_0di5O8cJ00
Linebacker Bo Bauer is returning to Notre Dame for a fifth season. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bo Bauer is back.

The Notre Dame middle linebacker announced on Instagram Monday night he will return to the Fighting Irish roster for a fifth season in South Bend.

Bauer has been waiting for his moment to be a starter on the Notre Dame defense, and he almost assuredly has it now. Former starting middle linebacker Drew White has not yet officially announced his decision to depart the program, but he essentially revealed the Fiesta Bowl was his last game at Notre Dame in multiple press conferences.

Bauer had 47 total tackles, five of which went for a loss, despite starting just one game this past season. He has 111 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions in his career. He also has six passes defended, five of which came this past season. He really showed his mettle on passing downs for the Notre Dame defense.

With Bauer returning, Notre Dame retained four of seven starters from last year’s front seven. Defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, White and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (who exhausted his eligibility) declared for the NFL Draft. Head coach Marcus Freeman and company convinced Bauer and defensive ends Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola as well as defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola to stay. Linebackers Jack Kiser and JD Bertrand were going to stay all along.

White played 511 snaps at middle linebacker last season. Bauer played 354. Middle linebacker isn’t necessarily an every-down position, but it’ll be interesting to see how much of a hold Bauer has on the spot in 2022. The depth chart is thin behind him. He has already proven he can be a formidable force in obvious passing situations. Now, he’ll be tasked with stopping the run much more often.

Bauer’s signature moment of his career to date came against USC this past October. He picked off a pass from Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis and returned it 79 yards only for Slovis to tackle him inside the 4-yard line on an impressive rundown. Bauer still flipped the game in Notre Dame’s favor with the play. USC only trailed by a touchdown at the time. The interception took Trojan points off the board and handed the Irish a chip shot field goal.

The vision for Bauer is to have more plays like that in 2022. And they don’t have to be near-touchdown interception returns. Tackles for loss, sacks, big stops early in defensive possessions to get the opposition behind the chains and late in possessions to get off the field. Notre Dame is returning a veteran who has every shot of being a team captain during his final year of eligibility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fight During The Buccaneers vs. Eagles Game

Playoff football, humidity and alcohol doesn’t often equate to well-behaved fans. An ugly scene between Eagles and Buccaneers fans unfolded during Saturday’s NFC Playoff battle. In a disturbing video, several Buccaneers fans are seen walloping on a helpless Eagles. Stadium security eventually gets involved to break up the...
NFL
On3.com

Tedy Bruschi takes shot at Dak Prescott, Cowboys' chances of playoff run

Expectations are sky high in Dallas. The Cowboys finished as the third seed in the NFC, creating a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs. Ahead of the playoffs, ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi chimed in on the Cowboys’ chances of making a run. Bruschi is concerned not only about the Cowboys’ ability to make a deep run, but their ability to win against San Francisco in the wildcard round.
NFL
On3.com

Oklahoma linebacker offers scathing critique of former teammates

Since former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC in November, there have been numerous Sooners players looking to follow him to the West Coast, or at the very least, entering the transfer portal. Their decision-making has drawn the ire of Oklahoma and NFL-bound linebacker Nik Bonitto, who...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish#Notre Dame#Nfl Draft#American Football#Instagram#The Nfl Draft#Usc
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS Sports releases new Top 25 and 1 following weekend of upsets

Following another crazy weekend full of upsets, CBS Sports college basketball insider Gary Parrish released his updated Top 25 and 1 once more. See how college basketball’s best teams stack up as conference play hits full speed in January. Among the biggest games on Saturday’s slate, A second consecutive...
SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson not expected at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, due to an academic snag. NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or...
COLLEGE SPORTS
boltbeat.com

Chargers: Ranking Justin Herbert and all 32 starting quarterbacks from 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick was signed to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team and he was instantly injured against the LA Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Taylor Heinicke took over and played pretty decent football. He is not great by any means, but he got the job done for Washington.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
36K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy