Florida State

Make-up date announced for postponed Ole Miss men's basketball game against Florida

By Jake Thompson about 12 hours
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ole Miss men’s basketball game against Florida that was postponed last month has received a new make-up date. The SEC office announced on Monday the game between the Rebels and the Gators will be...

On3.com

College basketball: SEC names Players of the Week

It was another exciting week of college basketball, and that was no different in the SEC. Three players stood out from the rest of the pack, as the SEC has just named its basketball Players of the Week. SEC basketball POTW honors. Player of the Week: Mississippi State guard Iverson...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ole Miss men's basketball adjusting to "who we are" as injuries pile up

Injuries are a common thing in any sport as a season goes on, but the injury bug seems to have taken up a residency in the Ole Miss men’s basketball locker room. Guard Austin Crowley is the latest Rebel to go down, suffering an injury during the game against Auburn on Saturday. Crowley left the game and did not return. He was seen sitting on the bench in the second half wearing a boot on his right leg.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Auburn-Kentucky matchup set to make interesting SEC history

Saturday’s game between No. 2 Auburn and No. 12 Kentucky is the first matchup between top-12 teams in the 12-year history of Auburn Arena. The Tigers are still getting used to being one of the country’s powerhouse programs, and fans can thank head coach Bruce Pearl for that. Sitting at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25, many believe that Auburn is the rightful No. 1, but the voters submitted their ballots and it wasn’t in the cards for the Tigers this week.
NBA
On3.com

Ole Miss lands veteran offensive lineman out of transfer portal

Former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Mason Brooks is transferring to Ole Miss, he announced Monday afternoon on his Twitter account. Brooks, a former On3 Consensus three-star recruit out of the Class of 2018, played in 42 games for the Hilltoppers over four seasons in Bowling Green, Kentucky. “Thankful for everything...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
On3.com

KenPom, Sagarin predictions for Kentucky's games this week

This week, Kentucky hits the road to play the two teams ahead of them in the SEC standings, Auburn and Texas A&M. The Tigers and the Aggies have yet to lose a conference game, making this a crucial stretch for the Cats. We’ll have plenty to say about each opponent and matchup as the week goes on, but what are the computer models predicting?
COLLEGE STATION, TX
On3.com

Former Notre Dame cornerback announces transfer destination

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Caleb Offord has announced his commitment for the 2022 season. After entering the transfer portal early in January, the sophomore defensive back will head to Buffalo, NY, to join the Buffalo Bulls football program. Offord, who ranked as a three-star recruit and the No....
BUFFALO, NY
On3.com

This Week in Kentucky Basketball: Hitting the Road

The Kentucky Basketball team had a fun weekend. It doesn’t get much better in Big Blue Nation than pounding the rival Tennessee Volunteers and the ‘Cats did just that with a 107-79 victory on Saturday. Now, the Wildcats hit the road for a pair of games against the teams sitting atop the conference standings.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Miami defensive lineman Leonard Taylor signs lucrative NIL deal

With NIL deals being brokered left and right, it is never been a better time to be a college athlete to make money off of your own likeness. As of now, there are few limitations on how a player goes about making these kinds of deals. Some NIL deals are done with one player or with many, like with the Miami Hurricanes football team. And on Monday, another deal was announced between Hurricanes defensive lineman Leonard Taylor and LifeWallet.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Auburn defensive lineman makes decision on his future with team

Another player is on the move in the SEC. Auburn defensive lineman J.J. Pegues has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Pegues was originally signed on to Auburn as a tight end out of high school. The six-foot-three now-defensive tackle played tight end in high school at Oxford High, in Oxford, Miss. He was also a basketball letter and a top-10 prospect nationally at his position. As a true freshman for the Tigers, he played in 11 games and was used primarily on offense. That season, he had five rush attempts for 14 yards, the longest ran for 11 yards. Pegues also recorded seven receptions for 57 yards with a long of 16 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Machine projects new team to land Jacoby Mathews

Ponchatoula (La.) safety Jacoby Mathews is one of the few top-100 prospects still uncommitted, and his recruitment has largely come down to a battle between Texas A&M and LSU. Alabama, Florida and Texas have also been in the mix, but the Aggies have been considered the favorites for a few months now after the coaching change at LSU. That appears to have flipped, though, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon running back takes transfer visit to ACC school

Oregon running back Trey Benson officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday, and as of Monday, he’s on his first official visit at Florida State. Benson just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Oregon, after he was forced to miss the entire 2020 campaign — his true freshman season — due to an injury. Benson was seldom used in Oregon’s offense this past season under head coach Mario Cristobal; he rushed six times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
On3.com

Auburn Tigers secure second quarterback transfer of cycle

Bryan Harsin needed to address his quarterback situation heading into Year Two on the Plains. The Auburn Tigers were up and down on the position all year between Bo Nix and TJ Finley. The head coach has been able to work the transfer portal, with his second quarterback commitment of the cycle coming on Monday night.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

5-star SG Ian Jackson in contact with Kentucky -- his "dream school"

Boasting a unique blend of size, skill and athleticism, 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson has separated himself among the best of the best in the sophomore class. Standing 6-foot-5 — and growing — he’s got the quickness to beat you off the dribble and explode for rim-rocking dunks, but he’s also got the length to be a disruptive presence on the defensive end of the floor.
BASKETBALL
