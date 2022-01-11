Make-up date announced for postponed Ole Miss men's basketball game against Florida

Another player is on the move in the SEC. Auburn defensive lineman J.J. Pegues has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Pegues was originally signed on to Auburn as a tight end out of high school. The six-foot-three now-defensive tackle played tight end in high school at Oxford High, in Oxford, Miss. He was also a basketball letter and a top-10 prospect nationally at his position. As a true freshman for the Tigers, he played in 11 games and was used primarily on offense. That season, he had five rush attempts for 14 yards, the longest ran for 11 yards. Pegues also recorded seven receptions for 57 yards with a long of 16 yards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO