WOOD RIVER, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Metro East area of Illinois fatally shot an armed man who pulled a gun on officers at a gas station early Tuesday, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the Madison County community of Wood River. According to KMOV- TV in St. Louis, a gas station employee was closing the business when she spotted a man with a gun and notified police who were in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant across the street.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO