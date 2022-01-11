ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

By Logan Ulrich
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengals OC Brian Callahan said OL Hakeem Adeniji and Quinton Spain will be the starting guards this week. (Ben Baby) Bengals HC Zac Taylor mentioned DT Josh Tupou is week to week with an MCL issue. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Browns. Browns S John Johnson said the team needs to...

Steelers’ Plan To Replace Ben Roethlisberger: Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins, Rookie QB

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers and GM Kevin Colbert will enter this offseason with the top priority of finding a replacement for QB Ben Roethlisberger. Rapoport cites people with knowledge of the situation who say that Colbert — who also is expected to retire later this year following the NFL Draft — is highly unlikely to trade multiple first-round picks for a big-name quarterback.
Bengals end three decades of playoff futility, Bills throttle Patriots

A solid outing from quarterback Joe Burrow and a late defensive stand saw the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday to earn their first NFL playoff victory in 31 years. Burrow threw for two touchdowns as he piloted an efficient Bengals offense that scored on their first four drives. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made all four of his field goal attempts as the Bengals ended an eight-game playoff losing streak that stretched back to their victory over the now-defunct Houston Oilers in January of 1991. "It feels great winning for us, for the city, for the organization. But, you know, we expected this. So it's not going to be a big celebration like it was when we won the division," Burrow told broadcaster NBC.
NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster Postgame News

JuJu Smith-Schuster made his surprise return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, the No. 7 seed in the AFC, lost to the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs, 42-21, on Sunday evening. It was the likely final game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Pittsburgh didn’t have much...
AFC Wild Card: Steelers at Chiefs - Live updates

Denver Broncos fans everywhere will be pulling for the biggest playoff upset of the year when the Pittsburgh Steelers look to overcome their nearly two touchdown underdog status to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. There isn’t must to like about this matchup if you are pulling for...
How Sweet It Is! Bengals Advance To AFC Divisional

With the aid of a deafening Paul Brown Stadium record crowd of 66,277, the Bengals won their first playoff game in the building and first in 31 years to move to next week's AFC Divisional on Saturday when they held off the Raiders, 26-19, on linebacker Germaine Pratt's interception at the Bengals 2 with 12 seconds left.
Broncos Claim P Corliss Waitman Off Waivers From Steelers

Tom Pelissero reports that the Broncos have claimed punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers on Monday. This transaction will be deferred until after the Super Bowl. Waitman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers...
Ravens re-sign cornerback Kevon Seymour to one-year deal

The Ravens have re-signed cornerback and special teams contributor Kevon Seymour to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. Terms of the contract were not announced. Seymour, 28, was set to be a free agent this offseason. He appeared in nine games this season and started two in a Ravens secondary depleted by injuries and the coronavirus. Seymour finished with 25 tackles (three for loss), ...
