The Green Bay Packers will face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Lambeau Field in the NFC divisional playoff round of the NFL playoffs. This game is a rematch of not only a 2021 regular season game, but also the 2019 season NFC Championship game. The Packers won the former, earlier this season, while the 49ers went on the Super Bowl after knocking out the Packers in the 2019 season. Now, Green Bay has a chance at revenge on Saturday.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO