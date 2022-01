Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told "Outnumbered" on Monday that the FBI’s initial statement on the synagogue attack in Texas was "tone-deaf." At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said that "the Texas synagogue hostage taker's demands were specifically focused on issues not connected to the Jewish community." A subsequent FBI release called it "a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted."

