Give Your Feet a Break: The Best Slippers for Men in 2022

 7 days ago
Slippers don’t just keep your feet toasty. Sliding on a pair of slippers for men is also the perfect way to relax: As soon as your feet enter shearling-lined nirvana, nothing can throw you off your homebody ambitions (except maybe your TV remote running out of battery). Soon enough, you’ll find lots of other excuses to wear them. Tucking your toes into plush slippers first thing in the morning makes prying yourself from a warm bed much easier. And returning home after work, you’ll revel in the sweet relief of ditching your street shoes for some slip-ons.

There’s a dizzying array of slippers for men on the market, including everything from flannel-lined elk hide moccasins to velvet slides best paired with a smoking jacket. But form is just one consideration. Today’s slippers come tricked out with functional features that add comfort (like memory foam footbeds), durability (water-resistant uppers), and versatility (a rubber outsole for jaunts outside). We’ve compiled our list of this season’s top picks to include a little bit of everything, from the luxurious to the more budget-friendly. But all these slippers for men share the same mission: keeping you cozy AF.

The Best Slippers for Men in 2022

1. Ugg Scuff Slipper

Like pulling on your favorite sweats, slipping into Ugg’s wool-lined Scuff slippers signals to the world that you’re clearing your calendar for the rest of the day. Made from upcycled fibers to reduce environmental impact, the comfy wool lining naturally regulates temperature and also does a stellar job wicking moisture, so you won’t have to worry about getting clammy feet.

[$80; ugg.com]

2. Mulo Suede-Trimmed Corduroy Slippers

Handmade with soft corduroy and suede trim, these backless slippers from Mulo are almost too stylish to relegate to the house alone. Shaped on an Oxford last, they sit on a base of sustainably sourced natural rubber soles and are lined with recycled moleskin that will mold to your feet over time.

[$225; mrporter.com]

3. Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides

Adidas’s classic water-resistant slippers aren’t just for gym showers or lounging poolside. The Adilette Comfort Slides can also energize tired soles at home thanks to the pillowy Cloudfoam Plus material incorporated into the contoured footbed. The one-piece bandage-style upper features the signature Adidas three stripe logo for retro appeal. And yes, you can totally wear these with socks—inside the house only, please.

[$35; adidas.com]

4. Dearfoams Alpine Bern Clog Slipper

The Alpine clogs are a slam dunk if you’re looking for more bang for your buck. The combination of micro-wool and microsuede uppers offer excellent comfort, and the wool lining lets your feet breathe. The skid-resistant outsole (made from algae), is durable enough to wear for short trips outside. Best of all, the entire slipper is machine washable, so your pair can stay clean season after season.

[$54; dearfoams.com]

5. Malibu Sandals Colony Moc

Best known for its woven Huarache sandals, Malibu also designs a killer collection of indoor-outdoor slippers. This Colony Moc is wrapped with quilted faux suede on the outside and is lined with a sherpa fleece for cloud-like comfort. Unlike other slippers on the market, this pick has outstanding arch support, and the Malaysian crepe gum rubber sole also creates a bouncy feel.

[$150; malibusandals.com]

6. L.L. Bean Leather Double-Sole Slippers, Shearling-Lined

To all the homebodies out there: Know that L.L. Bean—a brand synonymous with hard-wearing outdoor apparel—hasn’t forsaken the couch-bound. The Maine heritage brand doesn’t just sell some of the coziest slippers on the market, it also produces them in a dizzying array of styles and materials, too. This is the most premium option. It’s constructed with a full-grain leather upper and double sole, and it’s lined with shearling for added warmth. The rawhide laces keep this pair looking cabin-appropriate.

[$119; llbean.com]

7. Grenson Sly

U.K. shoemaker Grenson crafts its Sly moccasins with the same impressive attention to detail as its world-renowned brogues, chunky boots, and penny loafers. These slippers were inspired by the latter—note the hand-stitched detailing and refined silhouette. From the sumptuous Italian cigar suede upper to the shearling lining and padded footbed, the leather-soled Sly offers serious style and comfort to match.

[$295; grenson.com]

8. Hari Mari Hacienda LX

Hari Mari launched with a collection of flip-flops, but the brand has since expanded its offerings to include sturdy boots and slippers for everyday wear—with one percent of sales donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We like the weather-resistant Hacienda LX, which is constructed with full-grain leather, Texas shearling lining, a memory foam-lined footbed, and a rubber sole.

[$160; harimari.com]

9. Del Toro Black Leather House Slipper

Luxury footwear label Del Toro didn’t cut corners when designing its first house slipper, part of the brand’s first new collection in two years. Handmade in Italy with Napa leather and a padded foam footbed, the backless slipper’s refined silhouette alludes to the shoemaker’s hallmark product: the Italian velvet slipper. While the cushy heel is embossed with the Del Toro logo, there’s ample room left for a monogram, so you can brand the shoe as yours—and only yours.

[$225; deltoroshoes.com]

10. Quoddy Dorm Boot

Modeled after the original dorm boot, an ankle-high shoe invented to keep students warm while they bunked in the drafty dormitories of Maine’s prep schools, Quoddy’s post-grad version earns straight A’s. Handmade with top-notch materials in Lewiston, ME, the Dorm Boot features twin-face sheepskin leather and a flexible Vibram rubber sole for durability and traction, plus a fleece lining for warmth. The heels boast pull tabs to make them easier to slip on and off.

[$199; quoddy.com]

11. Olukai Mahana

Comfort reigns supreme with Olukai’s Mahana slipper. It’s cut from a lightweight, lightly insulated jersey fabric and lined on the inside with plush terry cloth for exceptional comfort. Don’t fret if your slippers tend to get stinky over time—the lining is removable and machine washable. The soft hand-stitched upper sits on a non-marking rubber outsole with cross-hatching for extra grip at home, on deck, or wherever you happen to be lounging.

[$120; olukai.com]

12. Glerups Boot

Leave it to the Danes to design the ultimate winter slipper. This flexible, cozy boot is made from 100-percent wool for a comfy feel and natural temperature regulation (in any season), and it’s paired with a vegetable-tanned calfskin outsole for grip and durability.

[$125; glerups.com]

13. Under Armour Project Rock Slides

A favorite of one MJ editor, Under Armour’s Project Rock Slides take your typical slide to the next level. The thick midsole is made with a generous layer of Charged foam for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot, and the burly Michelin Wild Gripper outsole offers excellent traction when you need to step outside.

[$65; underarmour.com]

