Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Open Marriage Rumors With Husband Steph: ‘Ridiculous’

By Beth Shilliday
 7 days ago
Ayesha Curry is putting to bed once and for all rumors that she and her husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry, have an open marriage. She clapped back at an Instagram troll who brought the subject up and promptly shot it down, telling the user not to “disrespect” what she has with Steph.

On Monday, January 10, Ayesha, 32, shared a photo of her handsome husband posing in front of the San Francisco Bay. Next to it she gushed, “Good gracious, God almighty @stephencurry30 … my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” along with a smiling face with hearts emoji.

A user then came along and baited Ayesha with the comment, “But yet you still want an open relationship,” then added, “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

The cookbook author responded with a firm rebuke, writing, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is?” she asked, adding, “Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” She has since deleted the troll’s comment and her response, but it was captured and saved by TMZ.

Even though Steph and Ayesha just celebrated 10 years of wedded bliss with a vow renewal in September 2021, their monogamy became the topic of speculation in December. The Instagram blind item page, @Deuxmoi, ran an item sent in by a tipster titled “Chefs on and off the court.”

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” the December 21 item began. “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Since Ayesha is known for her cooking skills and she and Steph are a high-profile NBA couple who are so devoted to each other after a decade of marriage, the guesses quickly turned to the Curry’s thanks to the item’s phrasing. Hopefully, Ayesha personally shooting down the rumor will help set the record straight that their marriage is monogamous.

