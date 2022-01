Zac Taylor managed to do what no Cincinnati Bengals coach had done since Sam Wyche, and it definitely put him in a pretty good mood afterwards. Taylor led the Bengals to their first playoff victory since 1991 with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The game was shrouded in controversy though thanks to a blunder made by the officials late in the first half. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). The officiating crew, led by Jerome Boger, totally ignored the rules and allowed the touchdown by the Bengals to stand.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO