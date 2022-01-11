ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia retail sales surge 7.9% in Nov, far exceed expectations

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales surged past forecasts for a second month in November as consumers splashed out their pent up savings, a reminder of how well the economy was doing before an explosion of coronavirus cases cast a pall over Christmas.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed retail sales jumped 7.9% in November, adding to an already stellar 4.9% rise in October as much of the country emerged from a tough pandemic lockdown.

That blew away market forecasts of a 3.9% gain and left sales 5.8% up on November last year at a record A$33.41 billion ($24.00 billion), a major boost to economic growth in the quarter.

