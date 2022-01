(Salt Lake City, UT) – Governor Spencer Cox and Utah health officials discussed reasons behind the controversial decision to pause the Test-to-Stay program in Utah schools. Speaking with reporters Friday, Governor Cox said the decision was made in part due to a lack of COVID-19 testing supplies available. Both Cox and State Epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen said that Uthans who feel like they may have COVID-19 symptoms should assume they have the virus and stay home for five days. Those considered high-risk should still seek to get tested. Dr. Nolen also noted that because the Omicron variant is so much more transmissible, the Test-to-Stay program was unable to keep up with the community spread.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO