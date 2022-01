Will Smith of King Richard and Jennifer Hudson of Respect re among the winners of the 13th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards. Winners will be feted on March 2 in Los Angeles. The Harder They Fall matched King Richard‘s four wins including best film, best ensemble, best music and best director for Jeymes Samuel. Smith was honored as the AAFCA’s best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The film, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, also earned nods for Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress), Saniyya Sidney (breakout actor); and Reinaldo Marcus...

