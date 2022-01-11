ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Third Man Arrested In Connection To Murder Of 14-Year-Old Samir Jefferson In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TZ9y_0di59HG500

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A third man has been arrested for the murder of Samir Jefferson , a 14-year-old boy who was shot nearly 20 times while waiting for a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Haneef Roberson in Oakwood, Georgia.

Roberson is charged with murder and other related offenses and will be extradited to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police say Samir was killed on Nov. 29, 2021. around 3:30 p.m. while he was waiting for a bus.

Police rushed to numerous 911 calls for shots fired outside a packed Rite Aid at the busy intersection of Rising Sun and Wyoming Avenues in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Quadir Johnson and Kyair Garnett, both 21, were previously arrested in connection to the murder. They’ve been charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Family members say Samir loved music, playing basketball, eating chicken alfredo and was always smiling.

“Samir is a beautiful kid. He’s never angry,” Desiree Goodson, Samir’s mother, said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

Mom tracks down man charged with killing son, setting body on fire: 'I knew that it was him'

BURNHAM, Ill. -- As police investigated the murder of her teenage son, Leslie Bell said she decided to look for the killer on her own. Bell spoke with neighbors to find out who had last been seen with her son, 17-year-old Isaiah Davis. She tracked down and briefly met with the man who is now accused of shooting Davis to death on Oct. 28 in south suburban Burnham.
BURNHAM, IL
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Oakwood, GA
State
Wyoming State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Oakwood, GA
Crime & Safety
WGN TV

29-year-old pregnant mother shot, killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death Wednesday night on the South Side. At around 7 p.m., police responded to the 7400 block of South Vincennes on the report of a shooting. Derricka Patrick, 29, who was pregnant, was shot dead as she sat in a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#North Philadelphia#Philadelphia Police#Rite Aid
Daily Voice

Second Drug Dealer Arrested In Overdose Death Of 27-Year-Old Cheltenham Man: DA

A second Pennsylvania drug dealer has been charged in a February 2021 overdose death of a 27-year-old victim, authorities in Montgomery County announced Wednesday. Jeffrey Lebron, 50, of Cheltenham, was arrested on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, and related offenses for his alleged role as the supplier of the drugs that killed 27-year-old Nathan Lauch in Cheltenham, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc57.com

One person charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- One person has been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Anika Henderson, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Alexis Willocks, 19, of South Bend, has been formally charged with murder following the November 8 shooting near Randolph Park in South Bend. At...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Autopsy: Adams Street victims stabbed to death, 1 over 100 times

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents revealed the gruesome autopsy findings in the double murder that occurred on Adams Street in December. According to the autopsy, both 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry were repeatedly stabbed to death and found on the floor laying on the floor by police on Dec. 15 at 5:17 p.m. One […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Voice

MURDER: Pennsylvania Man Arrested In 'Brutal' Killing Of 25-Year-Old GF

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in the killing of his 25-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found near the Chester waterfront three months ago, authorities announced. Naima Ishmail was discovered lifeless on the Front and Norris Streets walking trail near the waterfront in Chester City with a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of Oct. 7, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said Monday.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy