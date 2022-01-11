ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dune – 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Edition

By Meaghan
orcasound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeems to me that it has gotten to the point where Quebec director Denis Villeneuve can do no wrong. No matter what the challenge is he takes on in regards to making a film. He has built a fine career in short order. Making strong film after strong film. It has...

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
nerdreactor.com

Antlers – Blu-ray Review

The themes of trauma, grief, and PTSD have been in horror genre films for decades. Recently, films such as Midsommar and the recent Halloween films have approached these themes in varying ways with mixed results. Scott Cooper‘s Antlers is yet another film that addresses these themes with variable results. It’s a dark and dreary flick for sure, but it also features a creature from the mind of Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
Collider

'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook

Sony has revealed the release date for the 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, including a list of all of the features that will be included in the new disk release. The physical copy of the film will be available on February 8, 2022 with a video-on-demand release date being on January 18, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 4th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 4th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Antlers, Zeros and Ones, Weathering With You, Together and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
COMICS
rue-morgue.com

Full specs/contents announced for “ALLIGATOR” Scream Factory 4K/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD: Theatrical Version. Audio Commentary With Director Lewis Teague And Actor Robert Forster. NEW Everybody In The Pool: An Interview With Actress Robin Riker. NEW Wild In The Streets: An Interview With Director Lewis Teague. NEW It Walks Among Us: An Interview With Screenwriter John Sayles. NEW...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
iconvsicon.com

‘The Green Mile’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In February — Special Features Revealed!

On of Hollywood’s most legendary films, The Green Mile, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on 2/22/22 via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Nominated for four Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, the critically-acclaimed film was directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and is based on Stephen King’s 1996 novel of the same name.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Hurt Locker' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content

The Hurt Locker, the 2008 film that tackled the emotional and psychological toll of the Iraq war on American soldiers is getting a new 4K Blu-ray Steelbook next month from Lionsgate and Best Buy, giving film buffs a new way of seeing the heavily awarded 2000s film. When The Hurt...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The pirate genre had died many times since its peak during the golden age of Hollywood. It had a very high-profile death in 1986 when Roman Polanski’s Pirates was an enormous flop. In 1995, the genre died once again with Renny Harlin’s tormented Cutthroat Island. The movie flopped so hard that it bankrupted the production company and ended several careers. You would think that Cutthroat would be the ultimate end of the genre, but 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl says otherwise.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicario
wearemoviegeeks.com

Oscar Winner THE HURT LOCKER Arrives February 22nd on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

“The rush of battle is often a potent and lethal addiction, for war is a drug.”. Winner of six Academy Awards (including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay),The Hurt Locker arrives February 22 on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Directed by Academy Award...
MOVIES
FanBolt.Com

‘The Karate Kid’ Collection Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Set Blu-Ray Review

“Wax on, wax off.” We’ve all heard the phrase and probably say it from time to time. If not, well, then shame on you. You need some pop culture!. In recent years YouTube and then Netflix has brought Karate Kid back to the forefront with the wildly popular Cobra Kai series. But to fully appreciate that series, you need to go back to where it all started – the original Karate Kid films.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Green Mile' 4K Blu-ray Arriving Next Month With Previously Released Bonus Content

The Green Mile is an American classic from Frank Darabont who adapted the story from a Stephen King novel of the same name. Now, you can watch the Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan Oscar-nominated film in 4K Ultra HD on February 2. Which, if you remember back when it was released on VHS, there were two VHS tapes to fit the whole movie on them. So to have a 4K Ultra version of the film is exciting!
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘No Time to Die: Collector’s Edition’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

Daniel Craig‘s swan song as the super-agent James Bond finally made it to theaters after a long pandemic pause to reach blockbuster status and now lives on ultra-high definition disc in No Time to Die: Collector’s Edition (Universal Studios Home Entertainment, not rated, 1.37:1 aspect ratio, 119 minutes, $59.95).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
Washington Times

‘The Great Escape’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

Director John Sturges‘ hefty World War II epic debuts on the ultra-high definition disc format almost six decades after theatrical release and is packed with an educational overview of the real breakout in The Great Escape (Kino Lorber, not rated, 2.35:1 aspect ratio, 172 minutes, $39.95). Based on Paul...
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Harold and Maude – Blu-ray Edition

Some films, no matter how much time passes, remain relevant and watchable. This is the case with Harold and Maude. Way back in 1971 Harold and Maude, starring Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort in the lead roles, was released and today in 2022 you can watch it with just as much enjoyment.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

After Effects: Memories of Pittsburgh Filmmaking – Limited Edition (Blu-ray Review)

Red Shirt Pictures (Red Shirt Video #1) [Editor's Note: This is an exclusive title limited to 1,000 units at DiabolikDVD.com.]. While several local Pittsburgh filmmakers worked with writer and director George A. Romero on films like Night of the Living Dead, Martin, and The Crazies, they also made films of their own, working on everything from shorts to industrial films to educational films. After finishing Dawn of the Dead, musician and actor John Harrison and editor Pasquale Buba brought along their friend, director Dusty Nelson, to make Effects, a surreal and cerebral horror film that, unfortunately, didn’t find proper distribution and was only screened a couple of times before disappearing for over 25 years. In 2005, Synapse Films acquired and released the film on DVD, and several years later, the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) released it on Blu-ray. Accompanying both of those releases was a documentary made by someone who’s considered to be one of the great home video documentarians, Michael Felsher of Red Shirt Pictures. That documentary, After Effects, chronicles the 1970s era of Pittsburgh filmmakers and their experiences making Effects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
orcasound.com

Juice: 30th Anniversary – 4K Ultra HD Edition

A great opportunity to watch, in stunning 4K, the 1992 film starring deceased rapper Tupac Shakur and a young Omar Epps. For those familiar with the film, this is the version to own as the picture is crisp and clear. Also, the sound has been improved, so you can really feel the soundtrack which is filled with rap tracks.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

Infinite – 4K Ultra HD Edition

Based loosely on the novel released in 2009 and penned by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite was made into a film by writers Ian Shorr and Todd Stein and directed by Antoine Fuqua, who has directed music videos for Toni Braxton, Prince and Stevie Wonder as well as the films The Replacement Killers and Training Day. A fantasy story that leans heavily on the superhero genre and uses the idea of reincarnation to move the story forward. It is an interesting concept and kinda like the Marvel film The Eternals which came out in 2021. Read on to see if it separates itself from that film and is worth your time investment of 1 hour and 46 minutes.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Win a 4K Ultra HD Copy of Last Night in Soho

We’re kicking off the New Year with another giveaway, this time we’re giving one lucky reader a chance to win Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho on 4K Ultra HD!. Even in 2022, we’re dedicated to bringing our readers the goods whenever possible. To kick off the year on the right foot, we’ve partnered up with Universal Pictures to give out a physical copy (4K Ultra HD no less), of Edgar Wright’s latest film, Last Night in Soho.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy