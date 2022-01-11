Dune – 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray Combo Edition

Red Shirt Pictures (Red Shirt Video #1) [Editor's Note: This is an exclusive title limited to 1,000 units at DiabolikDVD.com.]. While several local Pittsburgh filmmakers worked with writer and director George A. Romero on films like Night of the Living Dead, Martin, and The Crazies, they also made films of their own, working on everything from shorts to industrial films to educational films. After finishing Dawn of the Dead, musician and actor John Harrison and editor Pasquale Buba brought along their friend, director Dusty Nelson, to make Effects, a surreal and cerebral horror film that, unfortunately, didn’t find proper distribution and was only screened a couple of times before disappearing for over 25 years. In 2005, Synapse Films acquired and released the film on DVD, and several years later, the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) released it on Blu-ray. Accompanying both of those releases was a documentary made by someone who’s considered to be one of the great home video documentarians, Michael Felsher of Red Shirt Pictures. That documentary, After Effects, chronicles the 1970s era of Pittsburgh filmmakers and their experiences making Effects.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO