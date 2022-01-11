ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GMC’s New Electric Hummer Is So Powerful It Could Do a Wheelie

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GMC’s brand new Hummer EV is currently being delivered to those lucky enough to snag one from the first round of orders. As more details are released about the updated electric Hummer, one wild feature has recently been revealed. The 1,000-horsepower pickup version of the Hummer is extremely powerful. So much...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevrolet Silverado EV vs. GMC Hummer EV: What Are the Differences?

Nobody will ever mistake the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV for the GMC Hummer EV truck. In fact, the visual differentiation is at least as great as that which distinguished the 2003-2009 Hummer H2 SUT from the Silverado crew cab with which it shared its GMT800-derived architecture. The GMT800 featured a three-section mix-and-match frame that supported nearly 40 different truck configurations throughout its eight-year lifespan. The GM Ultium platform that underpins the new electric Silverado and Hummer EV may yet prove itself to be as flexible if not more so. Here are the most meaningful differences between the electric Silverado and the Hummer EV pickup.
CARS
Autoblog

Chevy, GMC have electric pickups coming. Is Cadillac next?

GMC already has an uber-expensive electric pickup in the Hummer EV. By now you've no doubt seen the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. It's a pickup. It's electric. It looks a little bit like an Avalanche. Hmm. You know what else was a pickup that looked a little bit like an Avalanche? Why, the Cadillac Escalade EXT, of course.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Hummer EV Pickup Exterior Lightning Package Becomes Illumination Package

The available Exterior Lighting Package for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup has been renamed the Illumination Package, GM Authority has learned. The equipment group is formerly known as the Exterior Lighting Package (RPO PCI) brings more exterior lighting elements to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup and includes the following LPO-level, dealer-installed equipment:
CARS
insideevs.com

Is the GMC Hummer EV Really That Much Bigger Than A Rivian R1T?

The Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV are the two first all-electric pickups on the market, and the SUV versions of both - the Rivian R1S and GMC Hummer EV SUV are coming (a few R1S were already delivered). Thanks to rivianforums.com, we can see how the Rivian R1T and...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Joe Biden
nextbigfuture.com

Only One GM Electric Hummer for the Past 50 Days?

GM sold one electric Hummer from its introduction in November to the end of December. Biden drove the Electric Hummer at its unveiling. Was there only one GM electric Hummer for the past 50 days?. GM had to recall every Chevy Bolt ever made so they had to stop making...
CARS
electrek.co

Rumor: the 1000 hp GMC Hummer EV popped wheelies in testing

A 9,000-plus lb., 1000 hp, three-motor, all-wheel drive mechanical monster, the new GMC Hummer EV defies most people’s understanding and expectations of what a car can do. Astonishingly, this nearly five-ton beast can rocket from 0–60 mph in 3.0 seconds in production trim – which is impressive enough, until you find out that the prototypes could do wheelies!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GMC Hummer EV's Naughty Trick Discovered By Engineers

The GMC Hummer EV truck (and upcoming SUV) is breaking new ground for General Motors. It's the first of many fully electric vehicles to utilize the Ultium architecture and battery technology. In many ways, the Hummer EV served as a testbed for designers and engineers, with lessons learned being applied to the just-revealed Chevy Silverado EV and upcoming GMC Sierra EV. The Hummer EV's 11,500 lb-ft of torque is almost unheard of and, not surprisingly, revealed itself to be somewhat problematic during testing.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc#Wheelie#The Hummer
Top Speed

This Could be One of the Last New Gas-Powered Mini Coopers

Mini’s plans to produce only electric vehicles starting in 2030 obviously gives some time for the brand to transition, and that’s why we’re looking at an ICE-powered prototype of a next-gen Mini Cooper today. Since this is an early prototype, it’s covered in heavy camo, so we can’t see most of the design changes.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

No Magnets, Big Power: BMW’s Fifth-Generation Electric Motor

We've hinted at the impressive power output of the BMW iX M60 motor in our First Look, but its fifth-generation electric motor technology deserves its own examination. That's because it's both extremely high-tech and a little bit old-school. Here's what you need to know, and why it's so interesting that BMW used this motor on the iX M60. It's a big advance in terms of the efficiency of the electric motor, while getting away from the use of rare earth minerals.
CARS
insideevs.com

GM Delivered Only 26 EVs In Q4 2021, Including Just 1 Electric Hummer

The fourth quarter of 2021 was very challenging for General Motors, which noted 440,745 vehicle deliveries in the U.S. (down 42.9% year-over-year). Also the year ended in the red, at 2,218,228 (down 12.9%). The numbers look similarly bad for the Chevrolet brand: 288,647 in Q4 (down 44.7%) and 1,437,677 in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

367K+
Followers
37K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy