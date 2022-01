We have some great news, Outsiders! It looks like country music star Travis Tritt is back on track to make it to his upcoming performance in Ohio. That’s right, folks! If you have been following along with us here on Outsider, then you know that Travis Tritt is currently traveling around the country as part of his Solo Acoustic Tour 2022. However, he was in jeopardy of not being able to make it to Tiffin, Ohio, for his performance on Wednesday. On Sunday night, the two-time Grammy Award and four-time CMA Award winner posted that he was stuck in South Carolina thanks to snow and ice.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO