Ice Island: The Wait for Shackleton

WASHINGTON — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a spokesman said Monday. "Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. "He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location. He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."
Comments / 0