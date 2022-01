THE BUTLERS AND JOHNSONS ARE RATTLED IN DIFFERENT WAYS WHEN AN EARTHQUAKE STRIKES THE COMMUNITY, ON “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, JAN. 24. “Welcome to the Big One” – The Butlers and Johnsons are rattled in different ways after an earthquake strikes, with Calvin and Tina moving in with Malcolm and Marty while their home is repaired, and Dave going to extremes trying to prepare his family for the next time, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Jan. 24 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

