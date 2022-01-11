The Stone Pony Concert Schedule For 2022 Continues To Add Impressive Artists

Welcome to my collection of just some of my favorite “feathered” friends that I have been fortunate enough to photograph here in my back yard … the Jersey Shore. Now I saw my “back yard” however I didn’t take all of these literally in my own back yard lol but some actually yes. If you are into bird watching you know how addicting it can be and we are always looking to spot a new not seen before variety. One of the most amazing photo shoots was the above pictured snowy owl, which I traveled to Island Beach State Park and hiked the beach for couple of miles trying to find. Then myself and a bunch of other bird enthusiasts sat, at a comfortable distance, and photographed this wonderful bird who was passing through New Jersey for a visit..beautiful bird.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO