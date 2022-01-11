Senators loan 2021 first-round pick Tyler Boucher to Ottawa 67's

The Senators hope Tyler Boucher can eventually help them put more pucks in the net. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Boucher, a first-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2021, has been officially loaned to the Ottawa 67’s, meaning he’ll be in junior for the rest of the season.

Boucher’s college career lasted just 17 games as the Senators have signed the top prospect to an entry-level contract on Dec. 28. Now ineligible to return to Boston University, Boucher has been loaned to the Ottawa 67’s of the OHL, the CHL team that selected him in 2019. Senators general manager Pierre Dorion had this to say:

We’re pleased to have Tyler under contract. He’s a power forward who plays a heavy, physical game. He’s driven, is strong with the puck, has a big shot and goes hard to the net. His good hands in tight areas will be of particular benefit to him going forward. We expect him to be an important part of this team’s future.

Boucher, 18, was selected 10th overall in the 2021 draft, picked just before Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger. A member of the U.S. National Team Development Program for the past several years, he played 17 games at Boston University this season and recorded just three points. Boucher had been invited to the U.S. Summer Showcase in June, but didn’t manage to earn a spot on this year’s World Junior team. He’ll be eligible again next year and should have a better chance after playing at the OHL level, where his offensive game should find more room to operate.

The son of longtime NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, he should have lots of support as he makes the switch to OHL hockey. Brian Boucher also played in the CHL, taking his talents to the WHL to play for the Tri-City Americans. His son will now try to make a similar transition before making the leap to the NHL down the road, and the Senators will be there to guide him the whole way.

Another one of the team’s high draft picks, Boucher was nevertheless selected a little higher than many expected. Ranked 25th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and 29th by TSN’s Bob McKenzie, most thought he’d come off the board right around the end of the first round. Instead, the Senators obviously saw a player who could support some of their other high-end talent with his physical brand of hockey, something that didn’t diminish even in a more limited role at BU. At the CHL level he should be able to use that power and strength to find some more space.