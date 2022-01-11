ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rolls Royce hit record high sales during the pandemic

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Sales for luxury car company Rolls-Royce went up...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Models Were in High Demand in 2021

Rolls-Royce announced record-breaking sales figures in 2021, the highest in the company’s 117-year history. It may seem surprising for some, as 2021 was still affected by the pandemic worldwide, but it really shouldn’t. Opportunities come around even in the toughest of times and there have been some businesses that have been successful, even though most businesses have seen more struggles than success. And it’s not just Rolls-Royce that’s experiencing record-breaking numbers, but other car makers as well.
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Rolls-Royce CEO Sees Sales Surge on Covid Deaths

Well, not in the luxury car business, apparently. Just ask Torsten Müller-Otvö, CEO of Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) , who managed to find a silver lining in Covid-19's staggering death rate, as all that misery drove sales for the iconic luxury company last year. "Quite a lot of people witnessed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Hit Record#Pandemic#M Ller#Vehicles
The Independent

Covid death toll drove Rolls-Royce to record car sales as rich adopted ‘life’s too short’ mentality, says CEO

The boss of luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has said Covid deaths spurred record sales last year, as the super rich adopted a “life can be short” mindset and splashed out on expensive goods.With the wealthy unable to travel as much as they would like, there was more money around for them to spend on “the nice, lovely things in the world” amid the pandemic, the company’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told the FT.He added: “Many people also witnessed in their community people dying from Covid and that made them think that life can be short and you’d better live now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

MG overtakes Honda, Renault and Mazda as UK sales hit record high

MG has overtaken Honda, Renault and Mazda as the electric car boom helped its UK sales soar by two-thirds last year. The almost century-old British car brand, now owned by state-controlled Chinese company SAIC Motor, said a rush of electric vehicles sales helped it move a record 30,600 cars. Excluding...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

Rolls-Royce CEO Says People Dying From COVID-19 Helped The Carmaker Increase Sales

Rolls-Royce sold more cars in 2021 than in any previous year in its 117-year history. Its unexpectedly good sales year had little to do with sales of its SUV, the Cullinan, or with the company’s announcement that it plans to go all-electric by 2030. According to the carmaker’s CEO, Torsten Müller-Otvös, its record-breaking sales year is partly due to people dying from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Rolls-Royce and Bentley sales skyrocketed in 2021

Ultra luxury car brands Rolls-Royce and Bentley had a better year than most in 2021. Both automakers set global sales records for the calendar year, which was beset by supply chain issues that hampered the industry. Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 vehicles, which was a 49% increase over 2020, and Bentley was...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Rolls-Royce and Bentley's booming sales signal happy days for the super rich

At the most exclusive end of luxury car designer Rolls-Royce, loyal customers are being offered the opportunity to design their own vehicles. One bespoke model, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, costs £20m. Designed by three customers, the car is finished in an ocean blue and features back doors that open in what is meant to be a butterfly motion - before a parasol pops out.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Rolls Royce, sales boom in 2021. The CEO: “With Covid, many have understood that life is short”

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce had a record year with 5,586 cars delivered in 2021

Last week, we learned about BMW’s record-setting 2021 during which it delivered more than 2.2 million vehicles for the first time to regain the luxury sales crown from Mercedes. There’s more good news to share on that front as Rolls-Royce also achieved unprecedented sales in the year that just ended. The ultra-premium brand from Goodwood shipped no fewer than 5,586 cars to clients from all over the world.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn't been released.Tesla will buy the material from the company's processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: The Bay Taps New Chief Customer Officer, Valentino Makes Two Executive Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 17, 2022: Canadian department store The Bay has tapped Alexander Meyer as its new chief customer officer. Meyer will be responsible for the ongoing transformation of The Bay’s integrated marketing, media and customer success strategies, with a focus on high growth, brand and personalization. Reporting directly to Iain Nairn, president and CEO, Meyer will oversee the brand strategy and customer insights, marketing and creative, loyalty, and communications functions for The...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

TSMC Reports Record Quarterly Sales in 2021 Q4 as Monthly Revenue Hits Record High

Investors expect that the chipmaker will announce a capital expenditure budget of over $40 billion for the current year. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), also referred to as TSMC, reports record quarterly sales at the end of the fourth quarter. The top chipmaker hit record highs due to strong demand from some of its top clients, including technology company Apple. The record quarterly sales TSMC reported in the quarter were also fueled by continued demand for semiconductors from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

THG shares fall again amid caution over 2022

Embattled online retail giant and technology group THG has cautioned over a more challenging start to 2022 amid soaring commodity prices and without last year’s boost from lockdown.The Manchester-based company, previously called The Hut Group, saw under-pressure shares fall by a further 8% as it also warned over lower-than-expected profit margins for 2021 due to currency movements and rising costs.THG said it expects sales growth to slow to between 22% and 25% over 2022, down from 37.9% in 2021, as it comes up against tough comparisons from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, as well as record...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Continental names former Chesapeake boss Lawler as operating chief

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) on Tuesday named Doug Lawler, the former top boss of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O), as its chief operating officer and executive vice president from next month. Lawler was Chesapeake's CEO for eight years before he was unexpectedly fired in April last year,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy