DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday marking the first day of what could be a lengthy strike against the company. King Soopers grocery store worker Lawrence Kelly, left, waves at passing drivers as he joins his fellow union members as they strike across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) “I came in at noon and started striking at about 12:30 p.m.,” one employee told CBS4. “I will stand out here for three months to get our people better wages,” another said. It comes as the United Food and...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO