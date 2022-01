Coastal Carolina University students and staff will again be required to wear masks when they return to campus for spring semester, the school announced Thursday. The university required masks throughout the fall 2021 semester, but the board of trustees voted to end the mandate in mid-December at the end of the term. But the fast-spreading omicron variant has pushed forward another surge in cases, with Horry County reporting nearly 3,000 new cases since Dec. 26.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO