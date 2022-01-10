ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for 14-year-old girl shot by LAPD

By Amir Vera, Cheri Mossburg, CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — Family, friends and community activists gathered in southern California on Monday for the funeral of Valentina Orellana-Peralta, the 14-year-old fatally shot by a Los Angeles police officer while Christmas shopping with her mother. Valentina was struck by a stray bullet December 23 in the dressing room...

HuffingtonPost

Mourners Call For Justice For 14-Year-Old Shot By LAPD

Mourners gathered at a funeral to remember Valentina Orellana Peralta, who was shot by Los Angeles police in December as they pursued a man in a department store. The 14-year-old died inside a dressing room in her mother’s arms. “If this was a department store in an upscale area,...
California Crime & Safety
What’s next in investigations into LAPD shooting of 14-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta was laid to rest, the Los Angeles Police Commission Tuesday heard a status update on the LAPD's internal investigation into her accidental shooting by an officer's stray bullet — one of multiple investigations that are expected to take months.
