ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Home Depot Foundation Grants $1 Million to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 7 days ago

The Foundation is committed to driving sustainable change in our communities

On Monday, January 10, The Home Depot Foundation announced a $1 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The investment is part of the Foundation’s mission to drive sustainable change in the communities where we live and work.

“The Home Depot Foundation is committed to investing in organizations that are making a difference in our communities,” said Shannon Gerber, the executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is dedicated to justice and dignity for all. We’re extremely proud to support The Center’s expansion as it continues to educate, engage and inspire positive change locally and globally.”

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, located in downtown Atlanta, opened in 2014. This grant will be used to support the museum’s expansion and increased community education and training programs.

“The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot have been partners of the Center since our institution was just an idea,” said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “They have ensured we are able to help people tap their own power to change the world, and this generous gift will expand our exhibitions, our reach, and the breadth and depth of our programs. The Home Depot shares our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every human being, and this gift will help us fulfill this mission.”

Team Depot, the Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, will also be living out the values of Dr. King over the next two weeks by completing dozens of service projects in cities across the country.

The projects will focus on community revitalization, Title I schools and housing improvements.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

China cancels Olympic ticket sales as 1st Omicron case confirmed in Beijing

Beijing — China on Monday canceled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organizers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games — partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements — but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. Those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open.
SPORTS
NBC News

Senate nears filibuster clash over voting rights as Democrats brace for failure

WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leaders are determined to force a showdown over voting rights on the floor, even if it ends in failure for the cause. The debate could kick off as early as Tuesday, with Democrats using a loophole in the 60-vote rule to begin considering the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. But there is no such loophole to end debate and proceed to a final vote unless Democrats change the rules.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS News

Djokovic, deported from Australia, heads home to Serbia as Australian Open begins

Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the world's top-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday and Djokovic was later seen on...
TENNIS
The Hill

Beijing eyes international mail in probe of first omicron case

Health officials in Beijing say that the city's first case of the omicron variant may have come from international mail. Beijing announced the case had been detected on Saturday after the infected patient took a voluntary test. Officials have since sealed off the patient's residential compound and begun contact tracing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy