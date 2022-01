Like many dramas, the pandemic put the momentum of Sam Levinson’s perils-of-teendom and addiction series “Euphoria” on pause. After an acclaimed first season that won an Emmy for star Zendaya, HBO’s plans for a sophomore year for the hit series were put on hold, but Levinson filled in the space with two sparse, excellent standalone episodes. “Trouble Don’t Last Always” was a two-hander between Zendaya’s Rue and her sponsor Ali, played brilliantly by Colman Domingo, and it was one of the best hours of television in 2020. “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” followed seven weeks later and centered Rue’s better half, Jules (Hunter Schafer).

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO