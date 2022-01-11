ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Rolls Royce hit record high sales during the pandemic

Kilgore News Herald
 7 days ago

Sales for luxury car company Rolls-Royce went up...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Models Were in High Demand in 2021

Rolls-Royce announced record-breaking sales figures in 2021, the highest in the company’s 117-year history. It may seem surprising for some, as 2021 was still affected by the pandemic worldwide, but it really shouldn’t. Opportunities come around even in the toughest of times and there have been some businesses that have been successful, even though most businesses have seen more struggles than success. And it’s not just Rolls-Royce that’s experiencing record-breaking numbers, but other car makers as well.
Miami Herald

Rolls-Royce CEO Sees Sales Surge on Covid Deaths

Well, not in the luxury car business, apparently. Just ask Torsten Müller-Otvö, CEO of Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) , who managed to find a silver lining in Covid-19's staggering death rate, as all that misery drove sales for the iconic luxury company last year. "Quite a lot of people witnessed...
The Independent

Covid death toll drove Rolls-Royce to record car sales as rich adopted ‘life’s too short’ mentality, says CEO

The boss of luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has said Covid deaths spurred record sales last year, as the super rich adopted a “life can be short” mindset and splashed out on expensive goods.With the wealthy unable to travel as much as they would like, there was more money around for them to spend on “the nice, lovely things in the world” amid the pandemic, the company’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told the FT.He added: “Many people also witnessed in their community people dying from Covid and that made them think that life can be short and you’d better live now...
Telegraph

MG overtakes Honda, Renault and Mazda as UK sales hit record high

MG has overtaken Honda, Renault and Mazda as the electric car boom helped its UK sales soar by two-thirds last year. The almost century-old British car brand, now owned by state-controlled Chinese company SAIC Motor, said a rush of electric vehicles sales helped it move a record 30,600 cars. Excluding...
People

Rolls-Royce CEO Claims COVID Deaths 'Quite Massively' Helped Sales: 'Life Can Be Short'

Rolls-Royce sales are booming in large part due to the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the CEO of the ultra-luxury car brand. "Quite a lot of people witnessed people in their community dying from COVID, that makes them think life can be short, and you'd better live now than postpone it to a later date," said Torsten Müller-Otvös, according to the Financial Times.
FOXBusiness

Rolls-Royce and Bentley sales skyrocketed in 2021

Ultra luxury car brands Rolls-Royce and Bentley had a better year than most in 2021. Both automakers set global sales records for the calendar year, which was beset by supply chain issues that hampered the industry. Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 vehicles, which was a 49% increase over 2020, and Bentley was...
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
d1softballnews.com

Rolls Royce, sales boom in 2021. The CEO: “With Covid, many have understood that life is short”

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce had a record year with 5,586 cars delivered in 2021

Last week, we learned about BMW’s record-setting 2021 during which it delivered more than 2.2 million vehicles for the first time to regain the luxury sales crown from Mercedes. There’s more good news to share on that front as Rolls-Royce also achieved unprecedented sales in the year that just ended. The ultra-premium brand from Goodwood shipped no fewer than 5,586 cars to clients from all over the world.
