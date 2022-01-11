’90 Day’s David Admits He & Annie Have ‘Talked About’ Having Kids — Why It Hasn’t Happened

8 Photos.

The ’90 Day Fiancé’ fan favorites dished on their plans for a baby ahead of their upcoming spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiancé stars David Tobowrosky and Annie Suwan are revealing how baby plans are coming along four years after the couple tied the knot in November 2017. The reality star couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how they’re looking into a “clinic in Bangkok” while they continue to explore the possibility of having a child together as they discuss their upcoming spin-off on TLC, David & Annie: After the 90 Days which premieres Jan. 10.

“We’ve talked about it. There is a clinic in Bangkok,” David said. But Annie explained why the reality star couple hasn’t grown their family yet. “My husband is a lot older than me and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” the 25-year-old said about her 53-year-old husband.

“You know? It’s not fun. I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through and this is what I face. So, is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK because I know he cannot have the children,” the Thai native said. David added, “However, we’re still looking at the option at a clinic in Bangkok and I’ll leave it at that.”

The happily married couple addressed critics who initially said their relationship wouldn’t last due to their age difference. “I’d say to them thank you for always watching and following and you know, I’ve had so many people tell us they’re proud of how far we’ve come. I couldn’t be any happier in our relationship. I married someone where it’s like the movie 50 First Dates where every day I wake up and have to make her fall in love with me again. I hear her sneeze, I know she’s up so I go and make coffee. We believe this, and we truly stick to this, if two people stick together nothing bad can happen.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.